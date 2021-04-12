West Virginia American Water, Cedar Grove agree on water system purchase

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia American Water and the Town of Cedar Grove have reached an agreement allowing West Virginia American Water to purchase the town’s water system.

According to the company, this will provide safe, reliable drinking water to the almost 395 customers The Town of Cedar Grove serves in the Upper Kanawha Valley.

“West Virginia American Water looks forward to improving the Cedar Grove water system, allowing the town’s leadership to focus its time and attention on other matters of importance while our company handles water operation and maintenance going forward.” Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water

Per the agreement, West Virginia American Water will get the Town of Cedar Grove’s water distribution – excluding the water treatment plant.

This will allow the company to create a structure between their water line in Kanawha County to the town’s water systems – including their newly acquired systems that run through the towns of East Bank and Glasgow.

James Hudnall, mayor of Cedar Grove, says this agreement is the best plan as without it, keeping up with the town’s system repairs are a task.

“I don’t want our citizens to suffer because of an inability to properly maintain the system or respond quickly to issues. We’re doing our best to address issues as they occur, but we aren’t actively investing in infrastructure replacement, and we aren’t in a position to do so financially.” James Hudnall, mayor of Cedar Grove

Through this agreement, West Virginia American Water says it will own the water lines as a part of the Kanawha Valley water system. If the Public Service Commission approves the deal, all customers currently being served by the town will become customers of West Virginia American Water.