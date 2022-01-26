Two water main breaks resulting in water outages in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “Oh, yeah. Everybody knows you’ve got to have water to do anything,” said Diana Hanna, without water.

Not having access to water can be a major inconvenience. Especially, in the dead of winter. We spoke with residents in northern Charleston without water Wednesday, after two water main breaks. They told us, this is a common occurrence.

“I keep water bottles, the gallon jugs, the bottles, so I always have something on standby,” said Hanna.

West Virginia American Water says their lines were hit on Woodward Drive and Woodrums Lane, impacting over 700 customers.

“We see water breaks more in the wintertime because of freezing valves and stuff. They are more common, and, of course, when the ground is frozen, it’s hard to dig frozen ground,” said Kevin Bess, a firefighter.

They say their crews are actively working to repair the breaks. Residents tell me that their minds are at ease knowing crews are working diligently to fix the issue.

“In my town that I live in, West Virginia Water is taking over our water service. Those guys have been excellent to work with us, to make sure that the hydrants work properly,” said Bess.

Customers should begin seeing restoration of water service in the next couple of hours, as the system recovers.

“But they always get the water back on, so thank you, Lord Jesus,” said Hanna.