KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full.

In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home.

They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies.

The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0.

To learn more about available dogs and other ways to help, visit KCHA’s website.