West Virginia Artist’s work to be showcased at Rockefeller Center

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia artist David Marcum’s work has been selected by The Rockefeller Center to be a part of its public art installation in New York.

The competition received more than 1,200 entries from around the world. From that number, only 181 were selected for display. Marcum’s was the only design selected from West Virginia and was from among those selected from only 21 other states and three other countries.

The international design challenge was issued by the New York City landmark Rockefeller Center. Famous for its court of 200 international flags, Rockefeller Center asked artists to design flags that represented any aspect of New York that they loved and to submit them by June 30.

The flags will fly around The Rockefeller Center’s famous ice rink and restaurant plaza, replacing the flags of the members of the United Nations that usually fly there. The exhibit is up from Aug. 1-16.

Marcum’s design celebrates the city’s famous amusement park area at Coney Island and the locale’s Mermaid Festival. His design renders in bright hues the landmark’s most famous attractions — the Cyclone roller coaster, the Wonder Wheel, and the Parachute Drop tower — sitting at a distance on the boardwalk.

“I chose Coney Island because I felt most of the other artists would gravitate toward Manhattan,” Marcum said.

“Coney Island is in Brooklyn and I felt that some of the love needed to be spread to the Outer Boroughs. Plus, I am a huge amusement park fan.” West Virginia Artist David Marcum

Marcum is a multimedia specialist for the West Virginia Department of Commerce, working on materials that promote the Mountain State’s commercial, transportation and tourism aspects. In addition, he has written and directed several documentaries about West Virginia subjects, His latest, The Legacy of the Land, can be seen on West Virginia PBS on both their streaming channel and website.

