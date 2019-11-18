West Virginia at TCU moved to 4:15 p.m. ET

West Virginia’s regular season finale at TCU has been moved to 4:15 p.m. ET, the Big 12 Conference announced.

The Black Friday contest will also be broadcast on ESPN, the conference also announced.

The Mountaineers could be facing the Horned Frogs in a last-ditch effort for bowl eligibility. In order to get there, they first need to win against Oklahoma State at home for their fifth victory on the year.

WVU took the win at home last year against TCU, although they haven’t been able to string together two consecutive victories over the Horned Frogs since the two programs began competing in the Big 12.