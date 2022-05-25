CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has announced that his office has reached a $161,531,000 settlement with drug manufacturers Teva and Allergan.

The trial, which started on April 4th, has featured Morrisey and his offices’ lawyers alleging the manufacturers helped fuel the opioid epidemic in West Virginia by engaging in strategic campaigns to deceive prescribers and misrepresent the risks and benefits of opioid painkillers.

Morrisey released a statement saying, “This settlement, along with other settlements we will receive from other cases, will provide significant help to those affected the most by the opioid crisis in West Virginia. I’ve always said that at the end of the day, through our Office’s opioid work, West Virginia will have the highest per capita settlement results in the nation fighting for our people.”

The settlement states that West Virginia will receive payments totaling more than $134,531,000 in cash throughout the length of the agreement. Morrisey’s office says this is provided that the state has received sign-ons from its political subdivisions.

As part of the settlement, Teva, will also supply West Virginia with $27 million worth of Narcan.