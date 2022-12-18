CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he supports the Federal Communications Commission’s proposal to help reduce unwanted mobile texts by making wireless providers block messages from risky numbers.

Morrisey’s office said scammers frequently use robocalls but are shifting to spam text messages. People can lose millions through phishing texts, imposter scams and ransomware links. In 2020, scammers stole over $86 million using scam texts, Morrisey’s office said.

“These texts and calls are not only annoying, they are used by bad actors to dupe people into different kinds of scams,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “The FCC’s proposal, I believe, will quell these intrusions and stop scammers from taking advantage of consumers.”

The 51 bipartisan coalition of attorneys general supports the FCC’s propasal to make wireless companies block texts from invalid, unassigned or unused numbers, plus numbers from the Do Not Originate (DNO) list.

The attorneys general are also asking the FCC to continue pushing wireless providers to make call authentication technology for mobile texts. Morrisey’s office said this would help people recognize spoofed numbers, and police can investigate where the texts are coming from.

Attorney General Morrisey joined his counterparts from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming in sending the letter to the FCC. Read a copy of the letter here.