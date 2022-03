CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s Attorney General reached a record settlement with Endo Health Solutions in a lawsuit filed three years ago.

Patrick Morrisey says that Endo agreed to pay the state a $26 million lump sum and agreed not to make any deceptive or false statements about any opioid products.

The lawsuit claimed Endo didn’t disclose any serious addictions risks and overstated opioid benefits.

Morrisey says Endo also agreed it won’t promote opioids for pain treatment.