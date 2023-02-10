Crews search for the body of a man who fell into a pond at the ICL production plant in Mason County (WOWK 13 News Photo)

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The body of a contractor who went missing in a pond at the ICL plant in Mason County last week has been found, authorities say.

According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller and Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant, crews recovered the man’s body around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. His identity has not been released at this time.

Authorities said the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening, Feb. 3.

A boot belonging to the missing contractor was found on Tuesday, Feb. 7. At that time, Miller said crews needed special equipment to remove dirty water and sludge from the pond to search for the man.