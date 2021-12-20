West Virginia band The Carpenter Ants lead vocalist Charlie Tee dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A local musician has died this weekend, according to his bandmates.
The Carpenter Ants announced the death of lead vocalist and saxophonist Charlie Tee on Facebook Saturday, Dec. 18.
“Rest in Peace our brother. There will never be another like you. We will always remember your smiling face and positive attitude – no matter how tough things got,” the band said.
