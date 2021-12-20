All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia band The Carpenter Ants lead vocalist Charlie Tee dies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lead vocalist of the Carpenter Ants, Charlie Tee, speaks to 13 News Anchor Rob Macko in Oct. 2020 about the band’s new album released during the pandemic. (Photo Credit: 13 News Anchor Rob Macko)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A local musician has died this weekend, according to his bandmates.

The Carpenter Ants announced the death of lead vocalist and saxophonist Charlie Tee on Facebook Saturday, Dec. 18.

“Rest in Peace our brother. There will never be another like you. We will always remember your smiling face and positive attitude – no matter how tough things got,” the band said.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS