CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Secret Santa Foundation of West Virginia is looking for sponsors to help give gifts to children.

They say they have more than 160 children in need of sponsors. The foundation says it is around $75 per child.

There are many ways to help, they say if you would like to help by shopping for today, you can call 304-344-8697 Monday through Friday to find out what they need.

Donations can also be made on their website.

The foundation’s website says they help around 1,400 children each year primarily in Kanawha and Boone counties.