Video Courtesy: John Mark Buckland

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Batman, as part of the H4H Foundation, will be working with local refugee support facilities to, “bring hope, empowerment and support,” to Ukrainian refugee children and their families in Poland.

According to officials from Heroes 4 Higher, from Mar. 15 to Mar. 27, 2022, West Virginia Batman will be in the Krakow, Poland area with the mission team of Crisis Response International.

Exact details of locations have not been determined, but West Virginia Batman will, “do his best to go anywhere there are children that need hope, comfort and encouragement.”

In a video posted to the Heroes 4 Higher, West Virginia Batman addresses the situation in Ukraine.

My heart has been going out to what’s been going in the Ukraine. I’m sorry about what’s happening. Your courage inspires us daily. West Virginia Batman

We love you Ukraine. Batman will see you in a couple of weeks. West Virginia Batman

The press release says that H4H is, “committed to helping empower youth, families and communities through the tough situations that life brings.”