CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Board of Education approved State Superintendent W. Clayton Burch’s request to transfer to a new job.

On Tuesday, the WVBOE approved Burch’s transfer to be the new superintendent of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind.

Burch’s salary in his new position will be $142,327.

Burch has been in the position of state superintendent since February 2020, first as the interim and in June 2020, the board made it official.

He became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading West Virginia students through difficult times.

The WVBOE named David L. Roach as the new State Superintendent. Roach was appointed by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to serve as Executive Director for the School Building Authority of West Virginia. His annual salary will be $230,000.