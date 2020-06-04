West Virginia Book Festival postponed to 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2020 West Virginia Book Festival 2020 event, scheduled for October 2 and 3, has been postponed until 2021 due to risks associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are disappointed to cancel the 2020 event, especially considering this year’s exciting lineup of authors and presenters,” says Erika Connelly, Director of the Kanawha County Public Library. “However, the health and safety of our volunteers, presenters, sponsors and guests is our top priority and must take precedence during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The festival first began in 2003, and brings thousands of book lovers to Kanawha County each year.

The 2021 West Virginia Book Festival is scheduled for October 22 and 23, 2021, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The festival will feature presentations from national, local and regional authors, as well as writing workshops, family activities, a literary marketplace, and the annual used book sale. All events and programs are free and open to the public.

Festival organizers say efforts are being made to reschedule the 2020 line up of presenters for the new dates.

