CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Patrick St. Bridge is back open on Thursday morning after first responders rescued a man who jumped into the Kanawha River.

The outside lanes on the bridge were closed temporarily just before 8 a.m. while police investigated.

Charleston Police on the scene say that the man was rescued from the river.

All lanes of the bridge have since reopened.