West Virginia businesses taking re-opening precautions, to keep its staff and customers safe from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Monday was the day, as a number of businesses were able to re-open their doors to customers following Governor Jim Justice’s “comeback” blueprint. While things may be re-opening, that doesn’t mean everything looks the same as it did, two months ago.

For customers at The Blend in South Charleston, changes have started before you even walk in.

“It’s a little overwhelming,” owner Teddy Atkins says.

The waiting room is now closed. Instead, customers have to wait in their cars. Once they come in, they must immediately wash their hands. They also have a limit to the number of clients allowed in at once. That helps maintain social distancing guidelines but it also gives Atkins and his staff more time to “decontaminate.”

“We are obviously througly cleaning with a cleanser and then going back with hospital grade disinfectant,” he says. “Which helps to save us a little time.”

Customers must also sign a COVID-19 waiver. It’s emailed to your phone, to limit exposure.

“We are trying to satisfy our clients, but at the same time, we are trying to protect them,” Atkins says. “We want to do this in the best and safest way possible.”

Just down the road, at Dr. Scott Eder’s dentistry office, patients must wait in their cars too.

A COVID-19 waiver is required here as well, in addition to a wellness questionnaire. They also check temperatures before a person can enter the office.

“This is kind of the new normal for us, for the foreseeable futures,” Dr. Eder says. “Maybe forever, who knows.”

They’ve increased the level of personal protection equipment that stuff must wear — including gowns, gloves, masks and goggles. They also limit the number of patients that can enter at once.

The world economic forum has created a graph that visualizes the occupations with the highest COVID-19 risk — dentists and dental hygienists and assistants are up there near the top.

Hairdressers and stylists are a little closer to the middle range, but still at a greater risk than most.

Source: World Economic Forum.

