West Virginia city gets first-ever female police officer

VIENNA, W.Va. (AP) – The city of Vienna, West Virginia, has finally welcomed a woman into its police department as a sworn officer.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports Allyssa Kern, of Williamstown, was sworn in Monday by Mayor Randy Rapp. Rapp says Kern is the 84-year-old city’s first female police officer. The newspaper notes the Vienna Police Department has about 20 officers.

Monday, August 12, 2019, the City of Vienna welcomed patrol officer Allyssa J Kern, "AJ", to the Vienna Police… Posted by City of Vienna, WV on Monday, August 12, 2019

Kern graduated from West Virginia University last year with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and was as a Presidential Scholar, with a 4.0 GPA. She plans to report to the West Virginia State Police Academy later this month.