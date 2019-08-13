West Virginia city gets first-ever female police officer

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

VIENNA, W.Va. (AP) – The city of Vienna, West Virginia, has finally welcomed a woman into its police department as a sworn officer.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports Allyssa Kern, of Williamstown, was sworn in Monday by Mayor Randy Rapp. Rapp says Kern is the 84-year-old city’s first female police officer. The newspaper notes the Vienna Police Department has about 20 officers.

Monday, August 12, 2019, the City of Vienna welcomed patrol officer Allyssa J Kern, "AJ", to the Vienna Police…

Posted by City of Vienna, WV on Monday, August 12, 2019

Kern graduated from West Virginia University last year with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and was as a Presidential Scholar, with a 4.0 GPA. She plans to report to the West Virginia State Police Academy later this month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events