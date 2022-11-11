HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The City of Huntington has filed a complaint against Premier Pub & Grill after several violent incidents happened recently near the property.

In the complaint, the city says it’s seeking to declare the property a public nuisance. The city is asking Cabell County Circuit Court to use the laws on the books to shut down the property.

City Attorney Scott Damron says the city is seeking this ruling because “the bar and its patrons have been involved in three shootings, with one resulting in the murder of an innocent person, in the last eight months.”

Damron goes on to say that “this simply does not occur with bars that are properly managed.”

The complaint lists the violent incidents that have happened on or near the property since March 2022:

Two patrons sustained gunshot wounds during an altercation that moved from the bar to the alley behind the bar on March 20, 2022.

Two patrons sustained gunshot wounds during an altercation that resulted in two gunshots being fired into the bar on March 26, 2022.

Huntington Police received a call about a person threatening to shoot up the bar on Oct. 29, 2022.

Two intoxicated patrons got into an altercation with the bar staff and fired numerous shots toward the bar, striking and killing an employee of a nearby restaurant on Nov. 4, 2022.

“We acknowledge that one of the bar owners accepted responsibility on a recent television news broadcast, and we hope that the owners do the right thing and close the bar permanently,” said Damron. “If not, we stand prepared to pursue closure through the public nuisance process. Concurrent with the lawsuit, a resolution is pending before the Huntington City Council to declare the bar a public nuisance under applicable state law. The actions being taken at this time are consistent with Mayor Williams’ statements regarding the necessity of having the bar closed.”

Huntington City Council’s Public Safety Committee will meet on Monday, Nov. 14 to consider a resolution declaring Premier Pub & Grill a public nuisance. If approved, the full City Council will vote on it during their meeting later in the evening.