HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington City Council met Monday evening to discuss this issue of moving forward with a declaration of public nuisance against the Premier Pub and Grill.

However, the owners of the business announced they are officially closing their doors. On the bar’s Facebook page it says in a post “It is with heavy hearts to announce that we will be closing the business. This was not an easy decision, but one we ultimately had to make.”

The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration also confirmed the owners surrendered their liquor license.

This came after the city filed a lawsuit after the shooting death of D.P. Dough employee Joe Bryan on November 4th, 2022.

This was the third shooting this year with four other people wounded in two separate shootings near the bar back in March.

People who live nearby are saying they believe the problem doesn’t end with the Premier Pub and Grill and many are hoping the city will address other problem areas as well.

Neighbor Sebastian Pascual says “The best thing you want for yourself, for your kids, for your wife is a healthy community.”

Others are also questioning if the city will change the way they approve business licenses in the future. City representatives say they are not commenting on these subjects while this is still under litigation.

However, City Attorney Scott Damron did explain why the city is continuing to move forward with the lawsuit and declaration, which was approved at the meeting Monday evening.

“It’s so they can’t open under a different name and we think the property is also a problem, historically. We would like to see conditions set by the court for the reopening of any kind of bar,” said Huntington City Attorney Scott Damron.