CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A case of influenza in West Virginia is set to be sent out to the CDC today to be tested for the possibility of coronavirus, according to Secretary Bill Crouch of the West Virginia DHHR.
Crouch says West Virginia is still a low-risk state and these measures are precautionary. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice held a roundtable meeting with members of his administration and medical experts from across West Virginia this afternoon at the State Capitol to provide updates from the State, answer questions, and to make certain the State is continuing to proactively prepare for the potential community spread of COVID-19.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- No one to vote? Nevada Democrats puzzle over empty precinct
- Two Ohio school buses involved in crash, one driver injured
- Dean’s List brings you his latest movie reviews
- West Virginia launches new vacation guide book
- Joint Information Center established in Cabell County to monitor COVID-19
- Cleveland man brings llama to sister’s wedding
- Vehicle collides with WV state trooper’s cruiser while travelling wrong way on I-79 in Morgantown
- Wheeling man arrested in Ohio Valley Mall parking lot after allegedly raping a minor
- West Virginia Coronavirus Round Table: One flu case in state to be sent for possible coronavirus testing
- Pike County man charged with rape, unlawful imprisonment