HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man struck by a stray bullet while working at D.P. Dough in Huntington has died.

According to Huntington Police Deputy Chief Phil Watkins, Joseph Bryan died on Sunday morning.

Watkins says that Huntington PD will meet with the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office later this week to discuss more possible charges in the case.

Bryan was working at the D.P. Dough in Huntington when an argument broke out at the neighboring Premier Pub & Grill on Fourth Ave., and he was struck in the head by a stray bullet. He was taken to the intensive care unit at a local hospital.

Two people were arrested in connection to the shooting, 21-year-old Kristopher Brown and 20-year-old Gavin Scott Bailey, both of Huntington.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams’ Office said on Friday that it wants to pursue declaring the Premier Pub and Grill a public nuisance.

13 News has reached out to Premier Pub and Grill for comment, but we have not yet heard back.