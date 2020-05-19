West Virginia Delegate Jordan Hill announces resignation

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Jordan Hill, R-Nicholas, announced he will resign his seat in the House of Delegates to pursue a job opportunity outside of his district.

Hill announced his resignation Tuesday, May 19, 2020. His resignation is effective May 28, 2020. House District 41 includes portions of Greenbrier and Nicholas counties.

He currently serves as the chairman of the House Committee on Health and Human Resources.

“It has been my absolute honor and privilege to represent the people of Nicholas and Greenbrier counties these past five-and-a-half years,” Hill said. “However, I recently accepted a job with the city of Bridgeport that will require my family and I relocate out of the district.”

The district’s Republican executive committee will have 15 days from Hill’s resignation date to submit to Gov. Jim Justice the names of three potential replacements to serve out the rest of his term. Upon receiving the names, Justice will have five days to appoint Hill’s replacement.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories