CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia delegate is proposing a new bill to limit where homeless encampments can be located.

Democratic Delegate Doug Skaff is proposing a bill to make homeless encampments at least 1500 feet away from schools and daycares for student and faculty safety.

Del. Skaff says a lot of people have reached out to him about homeless people being near schools and daycares.

“We have on the books already right now laws how many feet bars, video parlors and cannabis dispensaries can be from schools for safety reasons, and all I want to do is include homeless encampments,” he said.

Skaff says the problem is mostly seen around schools downtown like Mary C. Snow and Piedmont Elementary with many others in Kanawha City. The problem just isn’t in Charleston but across the state.

“I’m not saying all homeless people pose a threat at all but I’m saying there have been numerous examples and testimonials from people including my own children,” he said.

The bill states 1500 feet because people will congregate.

“When you have to tell your kid and explain to them it’s okay, it’s okay and it’s safe to go to school, that’s a problem. Kids should not have to live in fear of going to school or rerouting how they walk to school or hearing people who have mental illnesses screaming up and down the sidewalks or your car trying to be broken into,” Del. Skaff said.

This bill will go to the judiciary committee and then to the floor for a vote. This is not for places that were currently running since January 1, 2022.