CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security provided an update Thursday on Wednesday’s hoax threats to schools across the state.

WVDHS says that they and other law enforcement agencies received 19 hoax threats regarding school shootings or other violence on campuses across 17 counties in West Virginia.

“Our response to these threats was fast, effective and well-coordinated,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Jeff Sandy. “As we fulfill our mission to protect our students, schools and communities, we will diligently investigate each threat we receive and coordinate our response and investigation with local and federal authorities.”

They say that threats were received in Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, McDowell, Mercer, Monongalia, Ohio, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, and Wood counties.