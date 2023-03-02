KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation says a West Virginia Division of Highways worker was injured in a crash on I-64 on Wednesday between Dunbar and Institute.

According to the WVDOT, the DOH dump truck driver and the driver of another truck were both taken to the hospital following the crash. The dump truck driver has been treated and released, but the WVDOT says the driver of the other vehicle remains in the hospital with “several broken bones and head trauma.”

The WVDOT says the crash happened in a “well-marked” work zone on I-64 that included sign boards and traffic cones. DOH officials say this incident is an example of why they urge extra caution in work zones.

“This verifies why we stress work zone safety,” says Randy Damron, work zone safety outreach coordinator for the DOH. “All highway crashes are avoidable, especially in work zones. Work zone crashes can be eliminated if people simply abide by the traffic laws.”

Officials with the WVDOT say there were 800 crashes in work zones across the Mountain State in 2022. In those crashes, a total of eight people were killed and 276 people were injured.