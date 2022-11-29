KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

According to the KCSO, Davonte Terry, 16, of Cross Lanes was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Terry is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say Terry did go missing in October, and was found days later. He is not believed to be in danger, according to the KCSO.

Anyone with any information on Terry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169.