CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 23 counties in West Virginia are considered at risk for an, “increase in overdose activity,” within the next 36 hours.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says this is based on models of surrounding counties.

The counties considered high risk are:

Berkeley

Boone

Brooke

Cabell

Clay

Grant

Hampshire

Hancock

Hardy

Jefferson

Kanawha

Lincoln

Logan

Marshall

Mason

Mineral

Mingo

Morgan

Ohio

Pendleton

Putnam

Wayne

Wetzel

The DHHR says if you or someone you know uses drugs, Naloxone is available at pharmacies and health departments across West Virginia. For a full list of resources from the Office of the West Virginia Attorney General, click here.