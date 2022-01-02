West Virginia DHHR warns of spam texts asking to validate driver’s license

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia DHHR says that they have received reports of spam text messages asking individuals to validate their driver’s license through WV’s DMV in partnership with the United States CDC.

The text reads, according to the DHHR:

“West Virginia Covid-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation. Validate your details below”

Then a clickable link

“Department of Health l State of West Virginia. Text “STOP” to stop msg.”

The DHHR says that no such message has been generated by them and that people who receive the message should delete it. They also say to not click the link.

An additional text message is said to read:

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in partnership with the West Virginia State DMV requires an immediate validation of your Covid-19 status. This is a waiver validation update and a compulsory one-time validation for all West Virginia residents.”

The DHHR says they will never ask for personal information through a text message.