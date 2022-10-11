CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Protective Services is hiring, and officials say retired law enforcement officers are welcome to apply.

Officials with the WV Division of Protective Services, or the Capitol Police, say they have several law enforcement and non-law enforcement positions, including for two police telecommunicators, they are looking to fill.

Along with recruiting entry and mid-level law enforcement officers, the Division of Protective Services says retired officers are eligible and can become recertified to continue their careers. Capitol Police say they work in cooperation with the WV State Police Academy and the WV Law Enforcement Professional Standards Subcommittee to allow individuals whose law enforcement certification has lapsed to be recertified.

The Capitol Police says retired officers bring invaluable experience to the Division of Protective Services and can quickly become eligible for leadership positions.

“Hiring retired law enforcement gives our division a huge advantage,” said Kevin Foreman, director of the Division of Protective Services. “Not only do they bring a wealth of knowledge to the Division from their previous law enforcement careers, but they also provide mentorship to our younger officers, which gives those officers a leg up as they pursue their own careers.”

Anyone interested in applying for a position with the Division of Protective Services can contact the Capitol Police at 304-558-991 or through their website.