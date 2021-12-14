All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
West Virginia DMV Logan office stops giving road skills tests until further notice

LOGAN, WV (AP) – The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles says it’s not giving road skills tests at the regional office in Logan until further notice.

The DMV said in a news release Monday that the Logan office isn’t giving the tests due to a COVID-related staffing shortage. Other business transactions and knowledge testing will continue as normal.

Driver’s license skills testing is available at other regional offices in the area, including Kanawha City, Huntington, Beckley, Winfield and Williamson.

More information is available at the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.

