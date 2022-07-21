CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Online and kiosk renewals are back up and running for West Virginia’s DMV.

DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said in a press release that driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals are back online at the service portal at dmv.wv.gov and at kiosk locations throughout the state.

The release says that a mainframe outage is still affecting other services like title work and driver record updates.

The DMV says they will continue to provide updates as they deal with their mainframe issues.