HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Highways has been named the Marshall University College of Engineering and Computer Science Co-Op program’s 2022 Employer of the Year.

Marshall University says the agency has provided dozens of students with hands-on learning opportunities in the civil, mechanical and electrical engineering fields. The Co-Op program says the DOH was chosen based on the opportunities provided as well as student feedback.

“We are exceptionally pleased to be named Marshall University Employer of the Year,” said Jimmy Wriston, P.E., West Virginia Secretary of Transportation. “One of the Justice administration’s primary goals is to utilize partnerships to build a workforce for the future…We appreciate this recognition very much.”

Tanner Drown, co-op coordinator for the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences, says the DOH has hired 20 students this summer who will move on to full-time positions after they graduate.

“The West Virginia Division of Highways does an incredible job of providing co-op experiences and employment opportunities to CECS students,” said Drown.

The DOH has been connected to the Co-Op program since it began in 2021. Marshall officials say students have gained real-life work experience through the partnership that they can apply to their academic training. West Virginia Department of Transportation state highway engineer, says the program is also beneficial to the DOH.

“It introduces the students to the incredible opportunities DOH offers to develop their skills and give them a real-world feel to how WVDOH operates as an organization and a team,” Reed said. “Co-op also opens up future employment opportunities with DOH.”