CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The idea of a gas tax holiday is bouncing around once again as people are getting tired of high gas prices.

This time, the proposed relief is coming at the federal level.

Only five states have suspended their gasoline tax, but a proposal to freeze the state tax here in West Virginia flamed out.

With average gas prices at $5 across the nation, more ideas are being kicked around about how to help people.

President Joe Biden is now openly considering freezing the federal gasoline tax, which is 18.4¢ per gallon.

From now until the end of the year, that could cost the nation $20 billion used for road repairs and maintenance.

While some say the U.S. needs to drill for more oil in the long run, some drivers like the idea of suspending the federal gas tax now.

“I’d love it. It would be absolutely wonderful,” said Heather Chaffee, a driver in Charleston.

“I’m just sorry for the people who work and have to drive to work every day. I wonder sometimes if they are making enough money to cover their gas, to and from,” said Emma Jarrell, a driver from Charleston who was filling her gas tank.

But one member of Congress says it’s time to increase our gasoline supply.

“The answer is to let us open up and continue to drill and provide gas and oil to our country,” said Rep. Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia. Miller opposes the U.S. importing oil from foreign countries.

But President Biden cannot suspend the federal gas tax on his own and would need the support of Congress. Right now, it’s not clear if he has the votes. Biden promises a decision by the end of this week.