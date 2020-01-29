West Virginia earns failing grades when it comes to tobacco control

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The American Lung Association said West Virginia’s performance in 2019 when it comes to curbing tobacco use was not good. Wednesday the group release the annual “State of Tobacco Control” report. West Virginia earned failing grades in tobacco cessation funding and programs, tobacco taxes and the minimum age of sale. The state earned a D when it comes to smokefree workplace laws.

“West Virginia legislators have a lot of work to do to address tobacco use in the state,” said Sarah Lawver, Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association in West Virginia and Pennsylvania. “West Virginia has among the highest rates in the nation for tobacco use and this doesn’t even take into account the youth ecigarette epidemic.”

The group suggested West Virginia improve scores by increasing funding for tobacco prevention and quit programs, increasing the tobacco tax and providing FDA approved quit smoking treatments for state residents.

The report also scored individual counties in West Virginia. You can view that list here.