West Virginia educators celebrate milestone at capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A group of West Virginia educators is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

It was West Virginia Professional Educators Day at the capitol Tuesday. The organization marked its 40th anniversary. Over the years, the group has been involved in helping teachers in the classroom and school administrators do the best they can for our school children.

“We are a group that does not answer to any national agendas. We are our own state association. And we are here local to help our local teachers to get the things they need for the classroom,” said David Gladkosky of the West Virginia Professional Educators Association.

The group, which has over 1,100 members across West Virginia, treated visitors at the capitol to a 40th-anniversary cake and cupcakes.

