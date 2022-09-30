WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A school janitor is facing charges after being found under the influence of an unknown substance at an elementary school in West Virginia.

The Vienna Police Department says that on Thursday at around 3:40 p.m. a school resource officer was called to Greenmont Elementary School in Vienna because an employee appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

25-year-old Clayton M. Wheeland, a janitor at the school, was found inside the school, and the SRO called medics to the scene because of Mr. Wheeland’s condition, according to VPD.

Police say they found suspected methamphetamine, suspected Adderall, and suspected marijuana on Wheeland.

Wheeland was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

If convicted, Wheeland could spend one to 15 years in prison.