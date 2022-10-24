LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Students at Holden Central Elementary School in Logan County are back in the classroom Monday after maintenance problems forced them out of their building.

The elementary students will now have in-person instruction taking place at Omar Elementary school, which is about 11 miles away from Holden Central. Several parents tell 13 News the change is due to a gas leak in the school, and that their children haven’t been in school for two weeks.

Teachers and school officials from Holden Central were welcoming their students into their new temporary facility Monday morning.

Cindy Marcum, who has two children that attend Holden Central, says even though this situation is inconvenient, she’s grateful her children are back in a school setting. “I wish that they would’ve been able to go back to their school, but it is what it is. They have to do what they have to do and I’m glad that Omar is opening their doors for Holden to come and bring our kids in because it’s just been a mess,” says Marcum.

Other parents like Willy Ellis say he feels like he has been left in the dark since the whole situation began. “They’re not telling us nothing. They didn’t tell us about the board meeting, or we would’ve went to the board meeting. I’m happy the kids are back in the school. I’m very happy because they need their education, but everything should’ve been done a little differently than what it was,” says Ellis.

Busses will continue to pick students up at the same time every morning, but instruction will begin a half hour later and school won’t be let-out until 4 p.m.

Logan County Schools says there isn’t a solid timeframe for when students can return to Holden Central. There is a school board meeting Tuesday, October 25, from 5 to 7 p.m.