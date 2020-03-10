West Virginia financial advisor talks stock market crash

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The sell-off began at the opening bell Monday morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted more than 18-hundred points within the first minute, and the S&P dropped more than 7% – triggering a trading halt for 15 minutes.

“We have precautions and measures put in place to slow the markets down when it’s moving very quickly in either direction so that investors have an opportunity to take a step back understand what’s going on and react,” said the New York Stock Exchange President, Stacey Cunningham, in an interview with CBS News.

A trade war sparked by a failed deal between oil-producing nations flooded the market with cheap crude and sent the oil market crashing.

Although there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in West Virginia, the world-wide epidemic is already impacting the money of mountain state residents. Brett Harper a financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments in South Charleston says that shouldn’t spark panic.

“My phone has been pretty quiet my clients that I sit down and prepare with we plan for this … people need to realize if they are planning for a goal that goal is not at the end of March it’s at some date in the future … what people really need to realize is we haven’t had a bear market or a twenty percent correction in the market in almost 11 years volatility is normal, it’s needed, it’s necessary,” says Harper.

Harper says this is also a time of great opportunity.

“If you have some extra cash laying around or your portfolio is diversified in such a way you know today when things are down you might want to call your financial advisor and have those rebalanced to take the opportunity of a down market,” Harper adds. while the coronavirus is causing a crash for some stocks its actually boosting others like Clorox and Netflix.

