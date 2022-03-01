HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia spring fire burning laws began Tuesday, March 1 and will continue until May 31.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. there is no outdoor burning allowed across the entire Mountain State.

This ban is enforced by the West Virginia Division of Forestry and occurs two times every year (during the spring and the fall) because those are the driest seasons for the state.

Regulations differ in each city, but in the city of Huntington, there are additional regulations on outside fires during this season. Mat Winters with the Huntington Fire Department says, “it’s required that you have a fire pit and [the fire is] for cooking, light, warmth, or proper flag disposal only.”

Winters says fines for violating these regulations can be up to $500.

More information on the ban:

“The ban is during the day because during the day you typically have higher winds and dryer conditions. So, in the evenings there are times that you can [have outside fires]. It’s really important that whoever’s doing those, they need to have the proper tools and the ability to contain that fire.”

A special burn permit can be requested, and each case will be evaluated accordingly.