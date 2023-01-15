TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — Following a minor Sunday morning fire, Teays Valley Fire Department is reminding the public about how to do a safety check on gas-powered fireplaces.

Crews say they responded to a “small fire that burned itself out from a gas-powered fireplace.”

(Photo from Teays Valley Fire Department)

Officials say residents can take the following actions to ensure a gas fireplace is free of leaks or other risks:

Open gas fireplace screens or doors to check for any foul smells; Officials say a rotten egg odor (or similar smell) is a definite sign of a leak; Listen for hissing or whistling sounds; Check for any dust, dirt or other debris at the fireplace base; Look for dead or yellowed grass and plants near outdoor gas lines; Make sure to have safety screens, direct ventilation and carbon monoxide detectors.

Officials say residents should also have annual inspections performed.