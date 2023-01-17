DELBARTON, WV (WOWK) — Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department is warning about “bot profile” scam comments on its Facebook page.

Officials say the scam profiles make comments that they are selling items featuring the department’s logo.

“We can not emphasize this enough, ALL OF THESE ARE FAKE. We are doing our best to delete them as they come in, however, if we happen to miss one or fail to keep up with the relenting comments, please ignore them; or better yet, report the profile if they reply to a comment you have made on one of our posts.” Delbarton VFD

The department says it will never sell merchandise featuring its patch. Officials say the logo is reserved for members who “take great pride in maintaining the honor associated with wearing that patch.”

Fire officials also say department members got calls on their personal phones from someone falsely claiming they were taking donations for the “local fire department.” Delbarton VFD says it does not call residents to ask for donations.

Those wanting to make a valid donation can send Delbarton VFD a Facebook message, write an email, or call (304) 475-2530. The department says a member will reach out and properly identify themselves during the donation collection process.