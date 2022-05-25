CRUM, WV (WOWK) – It’s been nearly four years since two Wayne County men died in an arson fire. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is hoping anyone with information might come forward to help solve these murders.

On May 31, 2018, the bodies of William Copley and Robert Copley were found in their home, located at 311 Camp Creek Road in Crum, Wayne County.

Investigators determined that the two men were victims of a double homicide.

Since then, not much information has been found on who may have started the fire. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

The fire marshal’s office is asking any member of the public who has information about the fire and/or deaths to call the WV Arson Hotline at (800)-233-FIRE.