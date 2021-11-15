West Virginia Fire Marshal seeks help in Cross Lanes fire investigation

A view down the length of a fire truck parked in front of a fire station, with fire – rescue labelled on the side on the side. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking information into a fire in Kanawha County that happened earlier this month.

According to the state fire marshal’s office, the fire happened at an “unoccupied dwelling” in the 100 block of Maplewood Drive between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5. Authorities say juveniles may be involved.

Anyone who may have any information about the fire is asked to contact the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE (3473).