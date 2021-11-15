West Virginia Fire Marshal seeks help in Cross Lanes fire investigation

All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking information into a fire in Kanawha County that happened earlier this month.

According to the state fire marshal’s office, the fire happened at an “unoccupied dwelling” in the 100 block of Maplewood Drive between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5. Authorities say juveniles may be involved.

Anyone who may have any information about the fire is asked to contact the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE (3473).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

