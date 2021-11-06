West Virginia Fire Marshal sends reminder of the time change

All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – If you haven’t already, it’s time to set your clocks back for daylight savings.

In addition to adjusting the time, the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office is recommending people check their smoke alarms as well. In the Mountain State, 40% of fires happen in homes where smoke alarms did not work properly.

West Virginia State Fire Marshal Kenneth Tyree says smoke alarms should be replaced every ten years and checked regularly.

Emergency officials say smoke alarms should be checked each year. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo.

We just make a recommendation to test those to make sure they operate. We also encourage families or individuals to have safety plans in case of an emergency.

Ken Tyree, West Virginia State Fire Marshal

If you’re in need of a smoke alarm there are several organizations that will install them free of charge. For more information, click here.

