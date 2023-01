PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday.

Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd.

Eggleton says that no one was injured.