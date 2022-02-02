West Virginia firefighters share concerns about proposal to slash B&O taxes

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When winter weather hits and you live in a city, you likely expect the roads to be cleared. And when you call 911, you expect help to arrive. But some West Virginia firefighters say those services could be in jeopardy if lawmakers pass a bill slashing certain taxes.

The bill they are concerned about is SB 132 which would require cities that have a 1% sales tax to reduce and remove business and occupation taxes within five years.

“It would dramatically affect the fire department,” said South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White. “If they eliminate the B&O taxes say for South Charleston, that is 40% of the revenue in the city which is several million dollars that we would be losing.”

B&O taxes are paid by businesses located within a municipality. Currently many West Virginia cities rely on those funds to operate.

“I don’t understand why they would want to cut an already limited revenue stream that is being used with the utmost responsibility,” said Lt. Chris Collins, Fire Marshal at the St. Albans Fire Department. “I don’t understand the mindset behind that. But what I do understand is that it would be devastating to our city.”

Lawmakers in favor of the legislation say they are actively meeting with stakeholders to discuss ways to eliminate the tax. But some first responders say there has to be a solution that doesn’t impact the services people depend on for safety.

“It ends up with equipment not being able to be updated, hiring being on a freeze,” White said. “It is a major impact that affects anyone.”

Senator Rollan Roberts (R-Raleigh) is one of the sponsors of the bill. He said SB 132 likely will not move out of committee. But he says it does bring up a relevant discussion.

The Senator said, in his opinion, B&O taxes need to be eliminated. He says there may be a new bill relating to this topic introduced later in this legislative session.

Roberts adds that lawmakers would not pass a bill that would “pull the rug out from under” firefighters or other vital services.