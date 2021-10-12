West Virginia first lady opening art display of student portraits

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A new display featuring portraits of six Communities in Schools students from across West Virginia is opening at the State Capitol Rotunda.

(Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

First lady Cathy Justice will host a reception at the opening on Tuesday to launch the display, which will remain in the Rotunda through Friday.

The pieces will be moved Monday to the West Virginia State Culture Center, where they will remain on display through Oct. 29.

Communities in Schools says on its website it is a national program designed to help remove barriers for students at risk of dropping out by bringing community resources into schools.