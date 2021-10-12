Good News with 13
All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia first lady opening art display of student portraits

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A new display featuring portraits of six Communities in Schools students from across West Virginia is opening at the State Capitol Rotunda.

(Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

First lady Cathy Justice will host a reception at the opening on Tuesday to launch the display, which will remain in the Rotunda through Friday.

The pieces will be moved Monday to the West Virginia State Culture Center, where they will remain on display through Oct. 29.

Communities in Schools says on its website it is a national program designed to help remove barriers for students at risk of dropping out by bringing community resources into schools.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS