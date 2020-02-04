West Virginia first responder to get new smile through Second Chance program

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A simple smile can change the course of a day, and a person’s life. That is why the staff at Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery want to change the course of someone’s life in the third year of their Second Chance Program.

The Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery medical team goes through an extensive selection process and medical preparation before choosing the final recipient of a new 50-thousand-dollar smile. This year’s final recipient is 30-year-old Dustin Dunlap. Dunlap was hand-selected out of more than 1,200 local applicants and hopes this surgery will help give him confidence in his career.

“Being able to show off pearly whites will be really exciting,” says Dunlap.

Becoming a patient at Mountain State Oral and Facial surgery will be a change of pace for Dunlap because he spends his days taking care of the community as a Kanawha County EMT and a volunteer firefighter.

“Being an EMT and being in the public eye day in and day out you kinds have to decide which side you want to sit on to talk to somebody,” says Dunlap.

He says his smile holds him back at times with making patients feel at ease while in his care.

“Hopefully now I won’t have to have that issue and I can just look straight ahead at somebody and smile,” Dunlap adds.

The new father put dreams of a new smile on hold when his son entered the world three months ago, but now cost won’t be a factor with a procedure that will leave him smiling for the rest of his life.

“It really helps in all aspects, medically, psychologically and definitely socially,” Dr. Jack Krajekian, an oral surgeon with the practice.

Dunlap’s custom treatment plan will work around his busy schedule as a first responder.

