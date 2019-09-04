West Virginia first responders wait for Dorian in South Carolina

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Sunday a Strike Team made up of EMS crews from Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Logan County and Jan-Care loaded up and hit the road to help with Dorian response efforts in Columbia, South Carolina.

“Just hoping we can get out there and help some people,” says Lt. Paramedic Jay Albright with KCEAA.

This is not a new thing for these crews, Jay Albright has been on several hurricane missions including Hurricane Florence last year, and in 2005 he helped transport Katrina victims to safety in Charleston.

“You heard those peoples stories and they had wished they had left and what all they saw and they would tell their stories to us and it was just amazing,” says Albright.

Crews now wait in Columbia until they are dispatched.