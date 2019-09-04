Breaking News
ODNR: Group of people may be responsible for woman’s death in Hocking Hills

West Virginia first responders wait for Dorian in South Carolina

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Sunday a Strike Team made up of EMS crews from Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, Logan County and Jan-Care loaded up and hit the road to help with Dorian response efforts in Columbia, South Carolina.

“Just hoping we can get out there and help some people,” says Lt. Paramedic Jay Albright with KCEAA.

This is not a new thing for these crews, Jay Albright has been on several hurricane missions including Hurricane Florence last year, and in 2005 he helped transport Katrina victims to safety in Charleston.

“You heard those peoples stories and they had wished they had left and what all they saw and they would tell their stories to us and it was just amazing,” says Albright.

Crews now wait in Columbia until they are dispatched.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events