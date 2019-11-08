West Virginia Governor announces major road project

NITRO, W.Va. (WOWK) – A massive road project is about to get underway on a busy stretch of I-64.

Three miles of roadway will be widened including the Nitro – St. Albans bridge. A 20 million dollar grant from the United States Department of Transportation will help pay for the multi-million dollar project. It is expected to relieve traffic in an area that has been a problem spot for motorists for years.

The project is set to be completed by October 2023.

